Mallorca finish the season in mid-table obscurity

Rayo Vallecano 0 - Real Mallorca 0

Rayo Vallecano secured themselves a Conference League place and their first time in a European competition for 25 years as a drab 0-0 gave them a top eight finish. Mallorca had dropped out of what was a nail-biting European fight in recent weeks thanks to back-to-back defeats.

In Saturday night’s game, the islanders made it clear that they weren’t going to roll over and make it easy for Rayo in a packed Vallecas ground, which had a carnival atmosphere. Rayo had 23 shots on target, Mallorca had none, and Greif’s performance prevented another embarrassment for Real Mallorca.

The final run-in of this season has seemed never-ending and most Mallorquinistas are more than happy to see it’s all over. We’ve only collected 18 points in the second half, 12 fewer than the first half, as we finish 10th on 48 points.

Our goal of staying in La Liga has been completed - and some - but once again we have had to rely on our goalkeeper (this time Dominik Greif) to keep us in the game. The players are now officially on holiday as the team is expected to go through major reconstruction for next season.

Digging out their metaphorical passports for Spanish clubs in European competitions next season are Champions League: Barcelona, Real Madrid, At. Madrid, Ath. Bilbao and Villarreal; Europa League: Real Betis and Celta Vigo; Conference League: Rayo Vallecano, who will have to actually sign at least half a dozen players if they want to progress in the unattractive Conference League next season.