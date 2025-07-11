Real Mallorca's Muriqi renews his contract until 2029

After a week when an antipodian friend of mine told me of the three most deadly things in Australia – box jellyfish, bull sharks and Beef Wellington! – Real Mallorca fans have been given the good news that their star, 31-year-old Kosovan striker, Vedat Muriqi “El Pirata” has renewed his contract until 2029, extending it for another two seasons from the previous 2027. Since he arrived on the island in 2022, he’s scored 35 goals and 11 assists in 118 official games. With his dedication and goals, he not only contributed considerably to an agonising salvation but he quickly earned the affection of all Mallorca fans. Muriqi expressed his satisfaction with the renewal, saying on Wednesday that he feels proud and honoured, and it’s his dream to continue living and playing football here, which means a lot to him. He commented “Coming here is the best decision I’ve made in my life and Mallorca for me is the best dream I’ve ever had.”

From my point of view, Muriqi gives his all on the pitch in defence and attack and he’s without a shadow of a doubt the best header of a ball in top flight Spanish football. The only down side is his physical condition over the last two seasons, where he’s missed a large part of them through injury. He’s also got an unwavering commitment to the Kosovan national side which means there’s a chance he returns from playing for his country carrying an injury.

Our star new signing Pablo Torre was expected on the island late on Wednesday night (July 9) to start training with his new team-mates in Son Bibiloni on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old Cantabrian was on Mallorca’s radar last season but he decided he wanted to stay and fight for a place with Barcelona. Despite his undoubted talent, he failed to establish himself under Hansi Flick, who barely gave him playing time throughout the season. His performances when picked were adequate but the intense competition in midfield kept him out of the picture. Given this situation, Mallorca were the quickest to act and completed his signing for 5 million euros, although Barça secured 50% of any future sale and the right of first refusal.

Martin Valjent has his pre-season medical.

Mallorquinistas could be salivating about our new season midfield partnership of Torre and Sergi Darder, as we now have two tremendous talents in the engine room. Manu Morlanes should be the one to complete our play-making trident, which could also see Samu Costa, if he ultimately decides to stay in his recovery role. Torre is originally a midfielder, although he can also play down the flank while Darder performs better when he has the freedom of the middle of the pitch.

There was more good news this week when a Spanish leading sports paper reported Mallorca were close to giving 24-year-old Ibizan-born goalkeeper Leo Roman a long-term deal until 2030 with a substantial wage increase. After talks broke down last Winter, a new initiative from Mallorca was put on the table a few days ago, and Roman ultimately seems to have accepted the new proposal.

Roman put on two virtuoso performances against Real Madrid and Barcelona last season which made headlines all over Spain. So much so that his release clause is now 12 million euros. If Roman renews, that would put Dominik Greif, who was also negotiating a renewal, in a difficult position. Renewing both these brilliant goalkeepers would be impossible.

Sales of Mallorca’s new shirts have increased by 60% in the first week compared to the same period last season. Surprisingly, this season Mallorca’s predominately white (second) outfit has seen a 255% increase to last year (when it was yellow and wasn’t widely liked). The main red shirt has the retro look of 2001 when we beat Arsenal 1-0 in Son Moix on the day of 9/11 (September 11). Season ticket sales have also been excellent with 4,120 sold within 48 hours of going on sale, which is double last year’s figures for the same time period.

PS Big game reminder: Mallorca’s first home match of the new season against Barcelona is scheduled for Saturday, August 16 at 7.30pm.

AND FINALLY, thanks to fellow Mallorca socio Steve Baggaley for this one. There was once a sheep farmer who needed help with the difficult task of castrating some of his inferior male sheep to keep them from breeding with the females. He hired a French guy who didn’t speak English, but was a very good worker. After the first day, they had successfully castrated 14 sheep and his French worker was just about to throw away the ‘parts,’ but the sheep farmer yelled, “No! Don’t throw those away! My wife fries them up and we eat them. They’re delicious and we call them ‘sheep fries’.” Later that day, the French hired hand came in for supper and indeed, the ‘sheep fries’ were tasty. The next day, they castrated 16 sheep, and the following evening they all settled down to another supper of ‘sheep fries’. The third day, however, when the sheep farmer came home, he asked his wife where the French hired hand was. She said, “You know, it was the weirdest thing! I told him since there weren’t very many ‘sheep fries’ this evening, we were also going to have French fries. Then he screamed and ran like hell.”