The second edition of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships, to be held from June 18 to 25 on the grass courts at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa, has been presented and former champion, the Russian world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, and up to five top 20 players, will be playing.

The event was attended by the president of the Council of mallorca, Catalina Cladera; the Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela; the mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez; the CEO and founder of e|motion group, Edwin Weindorfer; and the director of e|motion Sports Hispania, Pilar Carbonell.

They were accompanied by the tournament director, Toni Nadal, who announced an invitation for Feliciano López: "We are happy to every year have a line-up of very good players. Probably because of the quality of our grass courts, fortunately the island is already known for its beauty".

Tickets can be purchased on the tournament's official website with 100% capacity and an expected 3,500 visitors per day.

All management fees will be donated in aid of the Ukrainian population.