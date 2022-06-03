The event was attended by the president of the Council of mallorca, Catalina Cladera; the Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela; the mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez; the CEO and founder of e|motion group, Edwin Weindorfer; and the director of e|motion Sports Hispania, Pilar Carbonell.
They were accompanied by the tournament director, Toni Nadal, who announced an invitation for Feliciano López: "We are happy to every year have a line-up of very good players. Probably because of the quality of our grass courts, fortunately the island is already known for its beauty".
Tickets can be purchased on the tournament's official website with 100% capacity and an expected 3,500 visitors per day.
All management fees will be donated in aid of the Ukrainian population.
