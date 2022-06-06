This video was shot just minutes before the final clash between Rafa Nadal and Caspar Ruud at the French Open. It shows Rafa going through his training routine just minutes before the French Open final got underway.

His opponent Caspar Ruud looks on in amazement.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Rafa Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to, the Spaniard said on Sunday after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time.

"I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss," said Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury.

Nadal, a double Wimbledon champion, destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to stay undefeated in Roland Garros finals.

The 36-year-old, who has won the season's first two majors, now owns a men's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Wimbledon starts on June 27.