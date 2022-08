Rafael Nadal has progressed to the second round of the US Open after having gone a set down to Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata, ranked 198th in the world. The four-time winner and second seed fought back to win 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Hijikata was given a standing ovation at the end of the match, Nadal commenting that he hasn't played much for the past fifty days.

"I have to be humble and accept the process of building positive things in practice. It's a moment to survive, stay positive and accept how things happen."