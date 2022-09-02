Nadal came back from a set down. | Danielle Parhizkaran
In the fourth set of his second round match at Flushing Meadows, Rafael Nadal suffered a blow to the nose from his racket. In going for a backhand, the racket hit the court and bounced up into his face. Although this broke his concentration and he lost six consecutive points against Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal completed a four-set victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in two hours and 42 minutes.
