Rafael Nadal lost his first Grand Slam match of 2022 on Monday when he was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 by America's Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open.

Nadal, who hadn't looked settled in his first two matches of the tournament, was back to something like his best in the third round against Richard Gasquet. But against Tiafoe, he struggled with his serve and was off court for some eight minutes after the end of the first set. He re-emerged with strapping on his wrist and took the second set.

In the fourth, Tiafoe took advantage of two double faults - Nadal served nine in all - in responding to Nadal having broken his serve. The American broke the Nadal serve for a second time to seal the win and set up a quarter-final against Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev.