Following his fourth round defeat at the US Open, Rafael Nadal said: "Right now what I have to do is to go home. I have much more important things to attend to than tennis. Personal life always comes before professional life."

Nadal was responding to questions about his tennis future. He insisted that he will return to the court when he is ready, "but I don't know when I'm going to come back". "When I feel that I am ready to compete again, I will be there. The past few months have been a little difficult in every way. On a personal level, there is something that is very important in my life, which is having my first child and trusting that everything will turn out well."

His wife, Mery Perelló, is due to give birth next month. She was recently admitted to a Palma clinic.