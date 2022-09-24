Following Friday's emotional farewell for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal admitted that he isn't "great" right at the moment and added that he will not play any more matches for the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.

Nadal said that he has endured some "difficult weeks" and "a little stress in general". "Situations have been a little more difficult than usual at home. I have had to deal with a different pressure than you are used to in professional life. Luckily, everything is fine. In that sense, I have been able to come here (to London), which was important for me."

He answered questions about whether the retirement of Federer, a great friend as well as great tennis rival, had made him reflect on the future. "I don't know, I'm not at that moment yet. I'm not going to lie to you. During Roland Garros I thought that it might be my last tournament, that is the reality." Since then, there have been injuries, added to issues in his personal life (the birth of his first child next month).

"But I'm not at that moment and I don't want to think about that moment. Today, what I want is to get back to normality, for everything to go well with my personal life, which is the top priority, and then organise my life in the right way. Have peace of mind in my personal and professional life."