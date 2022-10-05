Tickets now on sale for Mallorca Golf Open

The date is approaching. The DP World Tour Mallorca Golf Open will be held from 20th to 23rd October and will be attended by many of the best players in the world. The tournament will take place at the Son Muntaner Golf Club, near Son Vida. The tickets on sale will allow you to enjoy the biggest golf tournament hosted by our island and one of the biggest sporting events hosted in our country.

If you are a federated Balearic golf member, remember that you can buy your ticket with a 30% discount. An opportunity like this you can't miss. In the image below you can find the list of tickets to enjoy the tournament. Do not hesitate and get your tickets.

Golf fans can already buy their tickets for the Mallorca Golf Open (20-23 October) at www.mallorcagolfopen.com:

- Thursday - Friday: 25 euros each (weekly ticket 90 euros)

- Saturday - Sunday: 35 euros each day (weekend ticket 60 euros)

- VIP tickets from 220 €/day