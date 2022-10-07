Big names will be playing at the Mallorca Golf Open. The best golf in the world comes to Mallorca and the tournament will have a spectacular line-up to close the Spanish tour and celebrate the battle before the Race To Dubai. Seven champions of this year's DP World Tour will be present in Mallorca from October 20th.

The 2021 Spanish Open champion Rafa Cabrera Bello is the star of a line-up that includes, among other champions, German Maximilian Kieffer and European Ryder Cup vice-captain Thomas Bjorn. All of them will seek to win for the first time in Mallorca and succeed another Dane, Jeff Winther, reigning champion of 2021 and who will seek to repeat the victory achieved. The Dane will try to repeat his triumph with the incentive of doing it in a new venue: the Son Muntaner golf course.

Seve is looking for a successor.

Severiano Ballesteros, golf legend, won the Balearic Open no less than three times (1988, 1990, 1992), winning two of them in very tight playoffs. Since then, no Spaniard has ever tasted the glory of lifting the cup on Mallorcan soil. This year there is a large group of the Spanish "armada" seeking to emulate Seve. Leading the armada are big names such as Rafa Cabrera Bello, champion of the 2021 Spanish Open and winner of four tournaments on the European circuit. The Canarian is in great form as evidenced by his recent top 10 at the BMW PGA Championships played in Wentworth just a month ago.

Alongside him, players such as Pablo Larrazábal, currently ranked 15th in the world in the Race To Dubai and champion of two DP World Tour tournaments this year, or Jorge Campillo, with two victories on the circuit in his career and second in last year's edition, will seek to emulate the legend of Santander. Nacho Elvira, winner of the Cazoo Classic in Wales just over a year ago, will be another of the Spanish representatives present in Mallorca.

Last year, with three Spaniards in the top 5, a Spanish victory was close, will they achieve it this year?

The 2022 edition will play with many of this season's circuit champions. Ryan Fox and Guido Migliozzi, champions of the last two DP World Tour tournaments will play in Mallorca. The Australian Ryan Fox, current number 3 in the Race to Dubai ranking and recent winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships at the legendary course of Saint Andrews will be playing at the Son Muntaner Golf Club together with the Italian Migliozzi, recent winner of the French Open. The Italian who won in France with a spectacular shot on the 18th hole and defeated Rasmus Hojgard who, by the way, will also play with his twin brother Nicolai to achieve glory in Majorcan lands. Nicolai won this year in the United Arab Emirates.