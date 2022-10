The Zafiro Palma Marathon Mallorca 2022 will take place this Sunday (tomorrow) from 8AM with 1,000 more participants than in 2021. In total there will be 6,000 runners taking part amongst the three distances: 9k, 21k or marathon (42,197 meters) of the largest athletic event in the Balearic Islands.

The organisers have also made a significant effort to continue making the Zafiro Palma Marathon one of the most sustainable sporting events in Europe with recycled materials for athlete’s bag, medals, finisher t-shirts and a minimum CO2 emissions.

The event will recognize the legend of the veteran athlete Emilio de La Camara, the most successful age grouper athlete in Spain, and will receive the " Dorsal de Oro" succeeding Toni Peña and Miquel Capo in this honour.