Eighteen-year-old Izan Guevara is the 2022 FIM Moto3 World Champion, having gained his sixth win of the season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Racing for the GasGas Aspar Team, Palma-born Guevara is the latest Mallorcan to win this world title after Jorge Lorenzo and Joan Mir. On the final lap at the Phillip Island Circuit, he overtook challengers Deniz Öncu and Sergio García Dols (a teammate) to make it eight world titles in all for Mallorcan riders.

He has been crowned world champion with two races still to go, having also won the Spanish, Catalan, German, Aragonese and Japanese grand prix.