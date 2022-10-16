Real Madrid 3 - Barcelona 1

Madrid, with first half goals from Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde and a penalty by Rodrygo in added time, outplayed Barcelona in Sunday's El Clásico, despite the visitors having had the greater possession.

Ferran Torres scored for Barça after 83 minutes, which gave Xavi's team hope before the penalty sealed it and put Madrid three points ahead of their Catalan rivals at the top of LaLiga Primera.