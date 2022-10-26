This summer, pandemic over, the Balearics welcomed a flood of millionaire footballers and managers, many of which chartered luxury yachts but who was the champion big spender?

Jan Obla, the Atletico Madrid keeper, chartered Angels and Demons, £23k-per-week, according to The Sun.

German stars Neuer and Gotze hired a Baloo 1 Pershing 74X for £35K-per-week, Raheem Sterling relaxed on the Golden Touch yacht for £24k-per-week, Kyle Walker enjoyed a holiday on board Cala Di Luna for £30k-per-week, Kevin-Prince Boateng chartered Boom Shakalaka for £47k-per-week, Mauricio Pochettino splashed out £20,600-per-week on a Shaka Princess V 58 while Harry Maguire partied on his AB Yacht 58 Kanamo charter for £22,750-per-week.

Dele Alli chartered Delhia for £40k-per-week but it was Cristiano Ronaldo who spent the most, he chartered Benetti Africa I for £180k-per-week and spent the best part of a month cruising Mallorca with his family.