On his return to competition, Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday night by American Tommy Paul.

A first-time father on October 8 and without having competed in singles since the US Open two months ago, Nadal lost to Paul having taken the first set 6-3.

The American fought back to win the second set on a tiebreak and then eased through to the next round by taking the third and deciding set 6-1.