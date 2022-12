In Palma on Sunday morning, Argentina fans started to gather on the streets of Palma and then at bars and terraces in anticipation of a first World Cup win since 1986.

It looked as if it was going to be so easy when Argentina went two-nil up. But that was before a comeback by France that resulted in arguably the greatest final ever.

At the centre of the action being watched on screens in the city was of course Lionel Messi. A hat trick for Kylian Mbappe, but two goals for Messi and finally the agony of the penalty shootout. Agony, but ultimately ecstasy. Argentina were world champions. The fans went crazy; the world had just watched an astonishing match.