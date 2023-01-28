Mallorca Championships stars Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will tomorrow play the Australian Open final at 9:30 a.m.

It will be a match for history, a match that will mark a before and after in the era of tennis. Novak seeks to definitively enlarge his legend against Tsitsipas, champion of the second edition of the Mallorca Championships.

The winner of the match will be on Monday the nº1 tennis player in the world ranking. For second year in a row the champion in Mallorca will play the final of the next Australian Open. Daniil Medvedev won the tournament in 2021 and reached the final in Australia in 2022 and now the turn is for the Greek Tsitsipas who defeated the Spaniard Roberto Bautista in Mallorca in a very tight final that was resolved in the tiebreak of the third set.

On the one hand, Novak Djokovic is looking for his twenty-second Grand Slam, which would make him the tennis player with more grand slam titles in history tied with Rafa Nadal.

Currently, Nole is one slam behind Rafa and will try to tie Nadal in the race to be the male player with more grand slams in the history of tennis. If Novak wins, it will also be his tenth title in Melbourne. No words to describe the importance of the match for Nole.



Tsitsipas will fight to avoid it and lift his first grand slam in his second grand slam final after the loss in Roland Garros 2022, precisely against Novak Djokovic and loosing in Paris after being two sets up. However, Stefanos is fighting for something more, it can be something historical for Greece. His victory can give him the first grand slam for his country and if he wins, it would also also be the first greek tennis player to climb to the top of world tennis.



On behalf of the Mallorca Championships, where Novak Djokovic played in 2021 and Stefanos Tsitsipas is our current champion, we would like to congratulate both players and wish them luck in Sunday's match.

We wish the best of luck also to Tsitsipas as recent champion of the Mallorca Championships 2022 and who declared this summer a lover of the island and made all the fans happy showing that was enthusiastic with the hospitality with his famous: "Vamos Mallorca, vamos a bailar".

It would be great news to have both of them in the tournament that this year will be a week later held from June 25th to 1st of July at the Mallorca Country Club.

The tickets for the tournament are available for sale on the official website (www.mallorca-championships.com). The tournament has confirmed the presence of Nick Kyrgios in the third edition of the championship.