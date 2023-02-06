When it comes to sport, Mallorca appears to able to produce some of the very best talents in the world and in a wide range of sports and roles. The latest to have grabbed the headlines is Carlos Cuesta – who is being hailed as the unsung hero in Arsenal’s title charge.

Three years ago, aged just 25 Cuesta was hired by Arsenal managed Mikel Arteta as one of three mew assistant.

Cuesta, who played for the cadets and youth teams of Santa Catalina Atlético while he began to gather experience coaching the youngsters at the Palma club, is now considered as the secret behind Arsenal’s success.

He studied sports science in Madrid where joined the Atlético Madrid youth team at the age of 19.

First as an assistant and then coach of the first youth team.

He dedicated his time and savings to travel around Europe, to get to know other football cultures and to make contact with top coaches to go a little further and immerse himself in their methodology.

Cuesta, who speaks six different languages (English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, French and Catalan) then moved to Juventus, where he worked with the U17s before moving to Arsenal three years ago and quickly established a reputation for himself thanks to his meticulousness and knack for getting the best performance out of his players and the team’s tactical and physical preparation has been greatly aided by the Mallorcan.