Three weeks after an end-of-match brawl that resulted in a Platges de Calvià youth player suffering a perforated eardrum, there was another incident on Saturday. This was a Regional Preferente match in Palma between Independiente and Calvià.
Another brawl scars Mallorca's football
A match in the Regional Preferente league
- Spain worried about impact of new EU visa on British tourism
- Mallorca voted best destination for nature lovers in the world
- 2.9 million euros to be spent on Puerto Alcudia´s famous "Dollar Street"
- British billionaires see their Mallorca investments "rocket"
- The Balearics, a haven for Golden Visa foreign property buyers
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.