The Mallorca Country Club this morning launched the countdown to the third Mallorca championships grass tennis tournament. In attendance were Toni Nadal, director of the ATP Mallorca Championships and Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of the Emotion group.

The tournament will take place from 24 June to 1 July and it will be held for another year at the spectacular Mallorca Country Club, the only club in Spain that offers the possibility of playing on so many grass courts.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to follow up his victory in 2022, having succeeded the first winner of the tournament, Daniil Medvedev. Wimbledon 2022 finalist Nick Kyrgios has already confirmed his presence, and this will be Feliciano López’s farewell tournament.



Toni Nadal expressed his pride at being able to bid farewell to Feliciano in Mallorca: “We have a great friendship and I am happy that his successful career can have a tribute in Mallorca as he deserves."

As to the other players who will be taking part, Nadal said that more names will be revealed in the coming weeks and that a great effort is being made to attract as many American players as possible.

This year, there will be an additional grandstand, which will allow for 20% more seating capacity and in which more VIP boxes have been added to bring the total number of spectators to 3,600. In enhancing the fan experience, the area for spectators has been increased and a boulevard will be created to allow spectators and fans to enjoy numerous activities.

Tickets for the tournament continue to sell at a great pace and for those stragglers who still do not have their tickets, they can buy them with a 5% Easter promotion from Tuesday until the 12th of April. Tickets can be purchased at www.mallorca-championships.com.

As the tournament continues to grow, this is also thanks to the support of the sponsors, Edwin Weindorfer said that “our sponsors are the soul of the tournament and without them none of this would be possible”.

Alfonso Rodríguez, Mayor of Calvia, thanked the tournament and the rest of the institutions present at the event “for continuing to support Calvia in an event with such a worldwide impact”.