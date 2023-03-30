Road closures due to the Portocolom Triathlon

The first major outdoor sporting event of the spring season in Mallorca lands this coming weekend on the east coast of Mallorca. The iconic Portocolom Triathlon celebrates its twenty-fifth edition with the coastal town of Felanitx as its epicentre and two distances (111 and 55'5) for participants in an historic event on the island's and international calendar.

On the occasion of the race, on Sunday April 2, there will be a series of traffic restrictions and road closures that will only affect the cycling segment and the area near Portocolom, with the climbs up to Sant Salvador, a stage that every year offers one of the most symbolic images of the race.

The start of the race, with the swimming section, will be at 8:45 am for the 111 distance, and at 11am for the 55.5 distance, with the end of the race and lunch scheduled for 1.30pm, when the event will come to an end.

The swimming category has two distances: 50 metres & 1 km.

Thus, from first thing on Sunday morning, there will be traffic cuts and restrictions on the cycling section, although some minor ones will also affect the section between the start and finish line and the lighthouse of Portocolom, where the foot race will take place. Click here for where the courses will take place.

Cycling has 50km and 100km.

The roads that will be affected by this sporting competition on Sunday morning are concentrated on the exit from Portocolom in the direction of Manacor (Ma 4012 and Ma 4014), passing along the Ma 14 in the direction of Felanitx, as well as the ascent to Sant Salvador and the road from Felanitx to Portocolom (Ma 4010).