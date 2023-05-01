The Mallorca Country Club served up an ace for high level members of Wimbledon and comfirmed its position as the ideal warm-up place for the top London grass court event. The Santa Ponsa Club will be hosting the Mallorca Championship (ATP 250) next month (June 24 to July 1) and some of the leading players in the world will be using the tournament to get some practice on grass before heading to London.

Among those who will be competing in Santa Ponsa is Spanish tennis great Feliciano Lopez. This will be his final tournament. Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios will also be competing.

The team from Wimbledon were given a guided tour of the club and also played on the grass courts which looked fantastic. The Wimbledon party were even able to play a game with double Wimbledon winner, Ander Jarryd (men's doubles).

This year more seating has been added for the Santa Ponsa tournament because of the big demand for tickets.

All photos: Joan Llado.