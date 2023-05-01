The Mallorca Country Club served up an ace for high level members of Wimbledon and comfirmed its position as the ideal warm-up place for the top London grass court event. The Santa Ponsa Club will be hosting the Mallorca Championship (ATP 250) next month (June 24 to July 1) and some of the leading players in the world will be using the tournament to get some practice on grass before heading to London.
