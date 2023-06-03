Rafael Nadal, whose 37th birthday was on Saturday (June 3), will spend the next five months recovering from hip surgery.

The Clínica Teknon in Barcelona, which is where he had the operation, has announced that the arthroscopic surgery was "positive" and that the recovery period is normally five months. This being the case, it is highly unlikely that he will be ready to play the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga from November 21 to 26 (assuming that Spain qualify). A couple of weeks ago he said that he hoped to be able to return in time for this.

It is therefore more likely that his return will be for the 2024 season, with the Australian Open scheduled to start on January 15. Nadal has said that 2024 will be his final year of competition.