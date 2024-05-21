The ticket prices for the match between Spain and Northern Ireland to be played in Mallorca are now known. This Tuesday, the RFEF has announced how much the different seats will cost for the match, which will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 9.30pm at Son Moix.

Tickets for the east and west stands and the two end-of-seat areas of the stadium will cost between 20 and 70 euros. On the other hand, the price reserved for groups and supporters clubs is 20 euros, 75 euros for the family stand. Finally, buying a seat in the VIP areas will cost between 100 and 160 euros.

Starting this Wednesday, May 22 at 5pm, Real Mallorca season ticket holders will be able to purchase their tickets until May 23 at 11.59pm or while stocks last. The maximum number of tickets per season ticket holder will be 6. On the other hand, tickets will be on sale to the general public from Friday, May 24 at 12 noon until stocks last. As with Mallorca season ticket holders, the maximum number of tickets per purchase will be 6.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.rfef.es. Son Moix will host the Spanish national team for the sixth time in its history in a friendly preparation match against Northern Ireland. Luis de la Fuente and his players will have a good test to prepare for the European Championship, which is scheduled to kick off the week after the match in Palma.