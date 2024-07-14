England look to end almost six decades without a major trophy but must overcome more fancied Spain in the European Championship final in Berlin in less than two hours , where crowds were gathering in an excited atmosphere ahead of kickoff. Thousands were headed to the Olympiastadion in the German capital, which hosts the clash at the conclusion of a drama-packed, month-long tournament that saw Spain stride seamlessly into the deciding game while England emerged from several narrow escapes into their first major final on foreign soil.

England have not lifted major silverware since the 1966 World Cup but feel their topsy-turvy route to Sunday's final has built the necessary fortitude to see off the Spanish threat. "I think that the belief has grown as we've gone through the tournament, with what we've been through with the late goals and penalty shootouts ... it builds resilience," captain Harry Kane told reporters on the eve of the game.

Both teams arrived in Berlin from their respective bases - England at Blankenhain near Leipzig and Spain at Donaueschingen in the Black Forest - on Saturday afternoon. They had a long wait before kickoff at 9 p.m. spending it quietly in their respective hotels before a scheduled arrival at the venue some 90 minutes before the game.

FINAL WORDS

England manager Gareth Southgate is not planning a rousing speech. "We've got good experience of big matches now and I think at these moments you don't need to say too much to the players, they don't need motivating for a game like this - it's about making sure the small details are right as fine margins decide these games and we've got to make sure we're on the right side of them," he said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has already revealed what he will be telling his players. "I always blush because I ask too much of them – but I'm not asking anything special tomorrow night," he said when he spoke to the press on Saturday. "They will give it all, I see their faces, their spirit. I will tell them to enjoy something they have earned with hard work, dedication and concentration." Spain, who have won three previous Euros, might be favourites but they will have to raise their gamer, the coach said.

"We know that if we don't play above the level we have shown so far, are not completely focused, we won't be able to win," De la Fuente added. Berlin showed its best side with warm temperatures and blue skies during the day as fans in respective team colours milled around the city. But there were isolated showers before the stadium gates opened three hours before kick off. However, it was forecast to be clear and 20 degrees Celsius when the match kicks off. Supporters in their team colours were good-naturedly drinking in a traditional beer garden situated near the stadium, or queuing up in long rows to gain entry to the venue.