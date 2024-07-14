England suffered late heartbreak in Berlin after Spain scored in the final minutes to beat the Three Lions 2-1 and win Euro 2024. t is the second Euros final England have lost in a row after they were beaten by Italy in the final of Euro 2020, played at Wembley Stadium in July 2021 - delayed by the pandemic.

After a tense opening 45 minutes in which both teams struggled to find their rhythm, Spain raced out of the blocks after half-time. They made the breakthrough just over a minute into the second half, with Lamine Yamal darting inside and passing the ball to Nico Williams on the left. The winger, who had looked to be Spain's biggest threat in the first half, placed the ball low and firm in the far corner of the England net.

Not long after that, Dani Olmo had a chance for Spain, but he was slightly off-balance as he scuffed a shot past the far post from 15 yards. But Gareth Southgate's side were not yet beaten.On the 73rd minute, substitute Cole Palmer hit an exquisite long-range shot into the far left-hand corner of the Spain net, levelling things up with 17 minutes to go.

But Mikel Oyarzabal broke England hearts with a goal in the 86th minute, slotting home after a perfectly-timed cross from Marc Cucurella. Harry Kane, the captain, said it was a "huge disappointment" and "as painful as it can be".

"We're all just hurting," Kane said, adding that it had been a "tough tournament" during which the England squad "had to show a lot of resilience". But he said they did "really well" to get back into the match when Cole Palmer scored a long-range equaliser and had a "big moment at the end when they [Spain] cleared off the line". Regarding the future of Gareth Southgate, Kane said: "We love the manager, but it's his decision."

Prince William, who was in the stadium, said: "This time it just wasn't meant to be," adding on social media: "We're all still so proud of you." King Charles told the England team to "hold your heads high". Reaching the final was a "really great achievement in itself", the monarch said, and "one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions".