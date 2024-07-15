Former England great and TV pundit Gary Lineker wants former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to end his Mallorca sabbatical and become the new England manager replacing Gareth Southgate. Since leaving Anfield Klopp has been spending more time at his new home in Santa Ponsa.

On Klopp, Garry Lineker was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: 'Klopp's kind of been out of a job. He'll have had a bit of a rest.' Former England international Alan Shearer then interrupted and asked: 'Do you really think England would go for a German manager?'

Lineker replied: 'He's not really German, is he? He's half German, isn't he, because he's been in England for so long.'

On the latest episode of The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker praised England manager Gareth Southgate for transforming England but claimed he's no longer the man for the job and called for him to be replaced by a a manager with a 'modern, attacking style of football'. The former striker insisted Southgate is 'really defensive' and called for the FA to go 'all out' for an ex-Premier League star as next manager.

Klopp says he loves Mallorca and he was photographed at the Mallorca tennis Championships in Santa earlier this month. However, he was wearing a German national team replica shirt!