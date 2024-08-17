Mallorca has not only produced some of the best sportsmen and women in the world, it is also home to some of the world’s leading sports brands. And the latest is Brisk, a new and exciting luxury padel brand which is currently hosting its first international tournament on the island at the Pins Padel Club in Palma.

Project Brisk was devised in Palma by Kuwaiti businesswoman and Mallorca homeowner Haya Alghanim and leading local lawyer Alejandro Bellapart. They then put together a Spanish team of experts in the field to bring the project to life and create what is going to become one of the world’s leading brands of padel equipment.

The Mallorcan brand with Kuwaiti investment has already held its first international tournament in Kuwait and this week it is hosting its second in Palma, with over 100 top padel players having been invited to take part from all over the world, including the GCC countries. Haya told the Bulletin that she chose Mallorca for the first European tournament because the product was established on the island. “The idea, the name and the team all came together in Mallorca and that is why we have the great legendary tennis player (and Rafa Nadal’s coach) Carlos Moyá as the brand’s ambassador.

“Plus, I like Mallorca, I love Mallorca and want to get to know it better. It’s beautiful. So, not only has Mallorca become a second home over the past three years, it is also the home of Brisk,” she said.

“The design, the technical team, everything is from Spain and it’s an excellent team with highly professional people in each of their fields. I hope to develop Brisk into one of the top five brands in the global market within the next two years. Padel is not a new sport and it’s known worldwide today because of all the different people who play it. I see a very good future for the game and it will gain even more importance once it becomes an Olympic sport.

“But there are two factors depending on the country you are in. Permits, land value and buying power - whether the product is expensive or cheap. Our product, I would say, is medium to high and expensive but quality wise one of the best. We had some of our rackets tested by a university in Spain and they came back with flying colours. So that’s important because at the end of the day you or I, even if we spend just 50 euros on a racket, need it to last. Eventually we will have a line of padel rackets for all levels of players from the novice to the professional which will also sit in all price ranges and this will also help to expand padel, help it grow even more.

“Take London, for example, you are a banker, work in the financial sector and you want to play padel, it’s very difficult. There are a few rooftop courts, but there aren’t many clubs because they need the space. My nephew lives in Manchester on the 34th floor of an apartment block and, all of a sudden, all of the buildings he overlooks have padel courts on the roof. The sport is booming in the UK, but it’s a struggle to find somewhere to play, but that will change and we want Brisk to be part of that change,” she said.

“As a businesswoman I’m not just involved in this for the money. What I’m interested in and focused on is placing the right product in the right hands at the right time and, if God is willing I’m successful, then I have a good return. But unfortunately there are some brand names which are so big, even if they sell garbage, people will buy it.

“But our philosophy is to balance quality and price and I think we’ve entered a booming market at the right time and I think the name says it all - Brisk, I love what the word means and what it stands for,” she said. So, when I host an event like this tournament here in Mallorca, it is for people to know that it is home to a very important product and to also encourage more people to play padel. This is why the prize money is very high, and we’ve also carried out a lot of marketing to promote the tournament to the international market.

“I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen here at the club, the set-up of the team behind the scenes. I would have liked to have held the event slightly later when it is a bit cooler but this is an international tournament and we wanted to capitalise on all the international people who are on the island right now during the summer on holiday. Having invited so many international players to the tournament, it’s great promotion for Mallorca and the new Mallorcan product.

“Like I said, I love Mallorca, when I step off the plane I feel relaxed and at home, and I hope all those taking part who don’t know the island feel the same and will come back.” Moyá told the Bulletin that Rafa Nadal’s plan is to play The Laver Cup next month and then with regards to his future “take it week by week”.