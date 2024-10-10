The President of the Balearic, Marga Prohens, thanked Rafa Nadal on behalf of the people of the islands ‘for everything you have given to these islands’. She expressed the ‘pride’ of the Balearics for having ‘a legend of sport’ and said: ‘Rafa, you are eternal’. Prohens, in a message through X, has shown his sadness at the retirement of the tennis player from Manacor, who has been ‘a reference for our young people’ and ‘the best ambassador of our islands in the world’, not only for his achievements, but also for ‘being the way he is’.

‘For your character, for your spirit of self-improvement, for your self-demand, for your values, for your humility and also for your love for your land and for your people’, the Balearic president wrote.

For her part, the president of the Congress and former president of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, stressed that ‘a symbol of island and world sport is retiring’.

‘Thank you for moving us with success after success, for being a constant example of overcoming and tireless struggle; you have gone where we didn't know you could go and you have continued to pave the way, you are a myth’, said Armengol.