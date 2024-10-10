In an emotional video, the Mallorcan tennis player announced that his final appearance will be at the Davis Cup final in Málaga from November 19 to 24. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
Palma10/10/2024 13:14Updated at 13:45
The President of the Balearic, Marga Prohens, thanked Rafa Nadal on behalf of the people of the islands ‘for everything you have given to these islands’. She expressed the ‘pride’ of the Balearics for having ‘a legend of sport’ and said: ‘Rafa, you are eternal’. Prohens, in a message through X, has shown his sadness at the retirement of the tennis player from Manacor, who has been ‘a reference for our young people’ and ‘the best ambassador of our islands in the world’, not only for his achievements, but also for ‘being the way he is’.
