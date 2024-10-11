Netball, a sport traditionally played in Commonwealth countries, has been gaining steady popularity in Mallorca, thanks to the relentless efforts of a passionate community. Although the sport, which is played with seven players on each team, is not well-known outside the Commonwealth, a dedicated group of players has worked tirelessly over the past decade to bring netball to life on the island.

The journey began in July 2015 when Maria Garda first had the idea to start playing netball in Mallorca. Soon after, Vicky Butler Woodhead created the first Calvià Netball Facebook group, and with some basic equipment—bibs and balls funded by weekly contributions from attendees—the group started practicing on the courts behind Aldi in Palmanova. Unfortunately, just a few months into the initiative, Maria suffered an injury and could no longer play. Vicky took over, but in 2016, she too had to step down due to medical reasons. Sharon Rogers then stepped in, keeping the momentum going, though participation dwindled, leading to a brief halt in 2017.

Calvia v Wales Caenafon.

Determined to keep netball alive in Mallorca, Sharon made a concerted effort later that year to revive the group, passing the reins to Amy Kingerley. The team moved to the indoor courts at Palau d’esports Melani Costa in Calvia, offering a more weather-resistant venue, which was essential given the outdoor playing conditions. Around this time, Lisa Cull joined and became a vital member of the group, helping to grow its presence online under the name “Girls Netball Team Mallorca.”

Despite the usual challenges—fluctuating numbers, unpredictable weather, and a lack of regular competition—the team persisted. A second group was established in Pollensa, led by Kim Tucker Matthews. For a while, the two groups operated independently of each other until, finally, in February 2020, the northern and southern teams met for a match, signaling a significant moment of growth and collaboration for netball in Mallorca. This landmark event was boosted by coverage on Radio One Mallorca, giving the sport much-needed exposure. But just as the momentum was building, the pandemic hit, pausing play until November 2020.

2018.

After COVID-19 restrictions eased, interest in netball surged. By March 2022, the group had begun attracting younger players, with some participating as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award, and even male members of the yachting community joined, adding a new dynamic to the games. A chance meeting between Marianna Long, who took over managing the Facebook group in 2020, and Tina from Wallis Caernarfon, Wales, led to the first international match in October 2022, where Calvia fielded two teams. This event marked the beginning of a new era, as the team’s connections and profile began to grow beyond the island.

In October 2023, Calvià Netball Club officially became a recognised association, a milestone led by the combined efforts of Lisa, Marianna, and Spanish-speaking native Pino Martin, among others. This recognition allowed the club to book indoor courts regularly, eliminating the weather-related cancellations that had long hindered the group’s progress. Now, the team is focused on securing permanent netball lines on the court, putting an end to the makeshift solutions of chalk and blue tape.Hopefully, with the continued support of Calvia Municipal this can be achieved this year.

Calvia (black) v Pollensa 2022.

The club’s growth has been remarkable. Regular attendance has soared to over 25 players each week, with netball’s popularity on the island continuing to rise. Recent milestones include sponsorship from Matthew Cull at the Remax Collection which is a huge step forward especially as the club is self funding and without its members wouldn’t be able to advance its profile as it has. The team’s first overseas tournament took place in Malaga in June this year which provided an opportunity to raise the profile of netball in Mallorca and following another tournament Alhaurín de la Torre, placing Mallorca Calvia third further connections with teams across Spain were established which has led to an influx of international matches with teams from Malaga and Valencia visiting Mallorca to compete in October and November this year.

June 2022 Mixed as well as ladies.

The club is also making a positive impact off the court. In May 2024, a family fundraiser raised €600 for the JoyRon Foundation and Son Espases Hospital. The club was extremely grateful to all those that supported the fundraiser by donating fabulous raffle prizes and is hoping to undertake a similar fundraiser next year.

With Marianna now studying for her Level 2 coaching qualification and a dedicated committee driving the sport’s growth, the future of netball in Mallorca looks brighter than ever. From its humble beginnings on a small court in Palmanova, netball has flourished into a thriving community, united by a love for the game and a desire to see it grow. As the group continues to expand, with local ex pats, members of the yachting community and some Spanish members involved in the netball club, the sport is set to become a lasting fixture in Mallorca’s sports scene.