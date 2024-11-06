Mallorca Calvià Netball hosts exciting friendly tournament with Costanets

Last Saturday, the Mallorca Calvià Netball Association played host to Costanets for a friendly netball tournament at the Palau d’Esports Melanie Costa in Calvià. The tournament, held on October 19, was a wonderful display of sporting spirit and skill, bringing together players from different regions in a thrilling friendly competition.

Calvia team Remax.

Calvia Red Team.

Costanets, a seasoned team formed 17 years ago, consists of a diverse group of women passionate about competitive netball. They regularly participate in the highly active netball leagues in Gibraltar, competing in both the first and second divisions. Many of their players contribute to the development of other local teams by assisting with training sessions and organizing ad hoc matches and tournaments.

Calvia Blue Team.

Although the Costanets’ annual weekend tournaments have traditionally been held in major Spanish cities like Madrid and Barcelona, this year marked a special change of scenery. After meeting Mallorca Calvià’s team at a netball tournament in Marbella earlier in the year, Costanets suggested that the idyllic island of Mallorca would be an ideal alternative for their next getaway. Their stay at the Innside Meliá Bellver included a warm welcome with cava, setting the tone for a memorable weekend.

Despite the Challenge Paguera Mallorca Triathlon taking place on the same day, the netball tournament proceeded in the afternoon, attracting excitement from both teams and spectators. Calvia fielded three teams, many of whose players were participating in their first tournament. It was a fantastic opportunity for the local players to sharpen their skills against competitors from outside Mallorca, in what proved to be a hard-fought competition.

Costanets.

The highlight of the tournament was the intense matchup between Calvià A and Costanets, both teams displaying exceptional skill. With an equal number of game wins, their final match ended in a draw, making the overall result come down to goal difference—a true testament to how closely matched the two teams were.

Dinner at Can Eduardo.

After an exhilarating afternoon of netball, the players gathered at the renowned Can Eduardo restaurant for a celebratory dinner. Stories were shared, friendships were strengthened, and plans were laid for future matches. The camaraderie extended beyond the court, as both teams expressed eagerness to meet again soon. Organising such an event required considerable effort from both sides, but the experience proved to be incredibly rewarding.

The Mallorca Calvià Netball Association, known for its hospitality, is enthusiastic about hosting more visiting teams in the near future. In fact, two additional teams are scheduled to visit Mallorca in the coming weeks, highlighting the island’s growing netball scene.

Post match of all teams.

The association hopes these events will promote the sport on Mallorca and lead to more exciting tournaments next year. For now, the weekend will be remembered not only for the competitive netball but also for the friendships formed and the promising future of the sport on the island.