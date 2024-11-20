Rafael Nadal has played his last competitive tennis match. The 38-year-old Mallorcan's career came to an end on Tuesday evening: Spain lost to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup in Malaga.

Nadal was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Botic van de Zandschulp. Carlos Alcaraz beat Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles match to keep alive Nadal's hopes of another potential farewell appearance. But Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were beaten in the deciding doubles.

It was an emotional night at the 11,500-capacity Palacio de Deportes arena. Nadal's family were in attendance; the crowd regularly chanted "Rafa, Rafa".

Spain's defeat confirmed, he was given a standing ovation and a round of applause lasting over a minute. He stared at the court for a few moments, chewing his lip as he fought back the tears. More applause and then he blew kisses as he exited an arena for the final time as a professional player.

At the pre-tournament news conference, Nadal said that the emotion of the occasion wouldn't be a distraction. But it clearly was. He was tearful and shaky during the playing of the national anthem. Afterwards he admitted that "of course" it had been an emotional day and that he had felt nerves.

"I tried my best, I tried to enjoy and play with the right energy and the right attitude."

But the truth was that he was well below his best, not having played a competitive match for over three months. Now he has played his last one.