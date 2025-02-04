Last summer, top professional British boxer Conor Benn, son of the legendary Nigel Benn, who grew up in Mallorca, told the Bulletin that the island is his second home - it was home to his famous father for many years and he explained why to the Bulletin in 2003. So much so, it has been announced that Conor Benn and Tony Sims are flying to Mallorca to prepare for his fight on April 26 with Chris Eubank Jnr.

Eubank Jnr-Conor Benn was finally confirmed for London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, two-and-a-half years after their first date was cancelled owing to Benn twice testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene. Sims’ gym in Romford, Essex, England has long been the trainer’s most consistent base for fight preparations but what is certain to prove one of the biggest fights in Britain in 2025 and the biggest of both fighters’ careers has meant them choosing to relocate to Mallorca for the warm weather and relative isolation.

“We’re going to Mallorca for the whole camp,” Sims told BoxingScene. “He’s been waiting a long time for this date, and this fight, and now it’s actually made. We was only talking yesterday about how excited we are to go into camp and start getting ready for the fight. We’ve studied Eubank over the years, and it’s a monstrous fight. They’ve booked Tottenham’s football ground for the fight.

“It’s a massive occasion, and Conor’s really looking forward to the fight as well. He really wants to get in there and show what he’s all about as well. Even though he’s not been as active as he would have liked, he’s kept progressing in the gym. He’s non-stop training and always progressing. He’s a lot better fighter than he was a year ago, so, yeah, he’s really looking forward to it.”

The bout has been promoted as a “second generation” contest that saw the rivals’ fathers, Nigel Benn, who also lived in Mallorca for many years, and Chris Eubank Sr, battle it out in two ferocious contests in the early 1990s.