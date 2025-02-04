The 29-year-old, who has made 38 appearances for Spain, has scored two goals this season in 16 games for PSG, but Asensio has played just 18 minutes in the last eight league games for Luis Enrique's side.Asensio said working with Villa manager Unai Emery was a factor in his decision to move to the Premier League.

After starting his career with Real Mallorca, Asensio signed for Real Madrid in November 2014, being consecutively loaned to his former club as well as Espanyol. With Real Madrid, he went on to win several honours, including three Champions League and three La Liga trophies. In 2023, he joined French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio made his senior debut for Spain in 2016, representing them at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Born in Palma, to a Dutch mother and a Spanish father, Asensio joined Real Mallorca in 2006 from Platges de Calvià. His mother, Maria Willemsen, died of cancer when he was 15. Asensio struggled with growth deficiencies in his knees during his youth, which only subsided when he was a teenager.