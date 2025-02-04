Aston Villa have signed Mallorca-born attacking midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from Paris St Germain until the end of the season, the Premier League club said. Asensio joined PSG as a free agent in July 2023 after over eight years with Real Madrid where he won three Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles, and in his first season with the French club won the domestic double.
Aston Villa sign Mallorca star
On loan for the rest of the season
- Foreign Office updates guide for UK travellers to Spain
- Ryanair responds to complaints in Palma: ‘The passenger upset the gate staff, who denied her boarding’
- It’s not just snakes “invading” the Balearics
- UK tourism in the Balearics fell the most in 2024
- The 4 most enchanting villages in Mallorca according to a prestigious magazine
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.