The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been sentenced to 18 months of fines for kissing the football player Jenni Hermoso at the medal ceremony of the 2023 Women's World Cup that the Spanish team won in Sydney.

Rubiales will have to pay a fine of 20 euros per day for a crime of sexual assault. In addition, he will be prohibited from being within 200 metres of Hermoso and communicating with her for a year. The magistrate José Manuel Fernández acquited Rubiales and the other three defendants of the crime of coercion: the former women's coach Jorge Vilda, the former director of football of the men's team Albert Luque and who was responsible for marketing of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera.

The Prosecutor's Office had requested a total sentence of two years and six months in prison for Rubiales. One year was for the crime of sexual assault and the other year and a half for coercion for which the representative of the Public Prosecutor's Office had requested a sentence of one year and six months for the other three accused. Now, this sentence of the Central Criminal Court can be appealed before the Criminal Division of the National Court.