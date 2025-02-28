A dozen groups have issued a joint statement demanding that the Council of Mallorca and the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics do not authorise this year's Mallorca 312 cycling event and that it is suspended until a rigorous and strict evaluation of the public interest has been carried out, based on social and environmental criteria.

The event is scheduled for April 26 and will attract 8,000 cyclists. The groups argue that all it does is intensify tourist overcrowding in spring and they reject the view that it contributes to tackling tourism seasonality. It will once again seriously affect residents along the entire route, who will have their movements restricted for several hours, up to seven in some cases.

Although 312 allows the participation of local cyclists, they say it is conceived primarily as a tourist business and "enriches certain businesspeople through the abusive use of common assets, such as the roads".

The Council of Mallorca is criticised for "turning the island into a theme park" and permitting the violation of the fundamental rights of residents in favour of a tourist business. Unlike fiestas or local races, Mallorca 312 "does not respond to any social need or any general interest, but generates a negative impact on the environment, benefits a tourist sector at the expense of resources and harms the well-being of the residents of Mallorca".

In the event that authorisation cannot be revoked, they insist that total closure of roads should be avoided but that if there is closure, it should in no case exceed two consecutive hours.

The signatories include the environmentalists GOB, the Alternativa per Pollença, the Arran radical youth organisation, and the Indignats de la MA-10 (the residents in the Tramuntana who have been affected by illegal races in the mountains).