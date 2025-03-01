Óf all the Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, is the one which has the closest links with Mallorca. Long-time owner and Chairman, the late Sir Doug Ellis, owned a home here for many years and Real Mallorca played the final of the Cup Winners' Cup at Villa Park, one of their greatest European achievements.

And now there is a new link with the Birmingham club whose name is being sung by the Villa faithful. Striker Marco Asensio was born very close to where Sir Doug moored his yacht at Puerto Portals. He was a superstar at Real Mallorca winning the praise of the fans at Son Moix, a stadium which is close to Sir Doug's old home in Son Vida.

Marco would have been reminded of that great night at Villa Park but now he is a hero at the Birmingham stadium. He has scored four goals in all competitions since joining Villa from PSG last month. His goals on Friday night have put Villa into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

He also scored two in the Premier League against Chelsea in a polished performance which got Villa fans dreaming of new success.

The bond between Mallorca and Villa continues to shine. I am sure that their former chairman and owner would be very pleased indeed.