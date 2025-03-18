Record number of cyclists for this year's Mallorca 312

The 2025 Mallorca 312 OK Mobility will have a record number of cyclists. The maximum has normally been 8,000. This year there will be 8,500, of whom 2,600 will be from Mallorca.

The event takes place on April 26, the base is Playa de Muro. Participants will be from 80 different countries and will feature some very well-known former professional cyclists. Alberto Contador is among those to have taken part in the past. One of the ex-pros is honoured each year and wears the 312 number.

Last month, a dozen groups issued a joint statement calling for the event to be suspended until a rigorous and strict evaluation of the public interest had been carried out. These groups argued that 312 just adds to tourist overcrowding and that the chief beneficiaries are certain businesses.

A point being made by the organisers is that the number of local cyclists this year is a record and is perhaps intended to rebuff an accusation made in that statement that 312 doesn't respond to any social need in Mallorca.

The twelve groups drew attention to road closures and residents being unable to go anywhere for several hours. The organisers said they would again look at the routes and seek to minimise disruption. There are in fact three challenges that can be selected by participants - 312 kilometres as well as 225 and 167.

The dozen signatories included the environmentalists GOB and the Alternativa per Pollença, a political grouping that has had town hall representation in the past. Amics de la Vall de Coanegra and GADMA were two others. These four were among the seven to sign the letter posted on social media last Friday urging tourists not to come to Mallorca.