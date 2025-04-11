Ronaldinho in Mallorca for exhibition match
Brazil v. Spain with one or two players from other countries
Former Brazil international Ronaldinho, who played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008, has arrived in Mallorca for the 'Jogo dos Famosos' exhibition match at the Son Moix Stadium on Saturday evening.
