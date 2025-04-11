Ronaldinho in Mallorca for exhibition match

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho, who played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008, has arrived in Mallorca for the 'Jogo dos Famosos' exhibition match at the Son Moix Stadium on Saturday evening.

An itinerant event, the match features teams with players predominantly from Brazil and Spain. Ronaldinho captains the Brazil side, while Spain is led by Iván Campo, who was capped four times and played for Real Madrid, Real Mallorca and Bolton Wanderers, among others.

Joan Capdevila, who was left back for Spain at both the 2008 Euros and 2010 World Cup is among the players, as is Marcos Senna, born in Brazil but a Spanish international midfielder who played at the 2006 World Cup and the 2008 Euros.

Also from Brazil there is, for instance, Kleberson, who was a member of the 2002 World Cup-winning squad.