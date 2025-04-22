Road closures and traffic restrictions for the Mallorca 312

Below is the map showing road closures and traffic restrictions on various routes of Mallorca’s road network due to the 312.

Photo: Santiago Viedma

The Mallorca 312 OK Mobility, an international cycling sportive event taking place this Saturday, 26 April, will once again bring with it a number of road closures and traffic restrictions across several routes on the island. Over 8,500 participants from around the world will take part, spread across three different distances: 312 km, 225 km, and 167 km.

The organisers have installed various information panels along the route in the days leading up to the event to inform local residents of the times when traffic disruptions will occur in different municipalities—particularly in the regions of Nord, Serra, Ponent, and Pla de Mallorca, where the majority of the peloton will pass. The ride will begin at 6:30 AM on 26 April from Playa de Muro, the event’s central hub and start/finish line.

As such, the stretch at Playa de Muro will be closed from 5:00 AM to 7:30 AM to allow for the setup and start of the 8,500 cyclists heading towards Alcúdia and Port de Pollença. Therefore, the section between Playa de Muro and Pollença will be closed from 6:00 AM to 7:45 AM.

From there, the ride heads towards the Serra via the Ma-10 road. The stretch from Pollença to Coll de Sa Batalla (Lluc petrol station) will be closed from 6:10 AM to 8:40 AM.

From Coll de Sa Batalla to Sóller, traffic will be closed on the Ma-10 from 6:30 AM to 9:50 AM, extending from Sóller to Valldemossa between 8:10 AM and 10:55 AM. In Sóller, vehicles will be allowed to travel both directions on the Ma-11 between Sóller and Port de Sóller, with occasional pauses to allow the peloton to pass.

The next closure window affects the section from Valldemossa to Andratx, again along the Pollença–Andratx road (Ma-10), from 8:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

The final section of the Ma-10 affected by the Mallorca 312 OK Mobility will be from Andratx to Puigpunyent and Esporles, closed to traffic from 10:00 AM to 2:10 PM. From there, the route enters the Es Raiguer region, including the stretch between Esporles and Santa Maria via s’Esgleieta and Palmanyola, with the road closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. However, note that in Esporles, traffic will be allowed along the Ma-1120 from the town hall square to Establiments in both directions, while in Ses Rotgetes de Canet, a lane will remain open towards Palma. Similarly, from the Palmanyola roundabout on the Sóller road, a lane will be open for access to Sa Coma (Hospital Joan March) and the Pla de Sa Coma, in Bunyola.

Photo: Mallorca 312

Central Section

The Esporles–Santa Maria stretch will be closed from 9:15 AM to 3:00 PM. This leads into another significant closure between Santa Maria and Campanet, which will be inaccessible from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM. In Mancor, traffic will be allowed via the Ma-2112 from Mancor to Inca, and in Selva, via the Ma-2130 from Inca to Caimari and Moscari, and vice versa.

From 10:30 AM to 5:05 PM, the road segment between Campanet and Playa de Muro will be reserved for cyclists, many of whom will be in the final kilometres of their respective 167 km and 225 km routes. Participants in the full 312 km ride will continue on toward Sa Pobla. The link between Sa Pobla and Santa Margalida will be closed from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. However, in Sa Pobla, traffic towards Palma and Alcúdia will be allowed via the Ma-13 motorway, using the Búger exit.

In Can Picafort, traffic will be allowed on the road between Can Picafort and Muro (Ma-3431) in both directions. In Santa Margalida, traffic towards Can Picafort will also be open both ways via the Ma-3410.

Photo: Mallorca 312

Final Kilometres

The final road disruptions for the Mallorca 312 OK Mobility will affect the Pla and Llevant areas. The stretch around Camps d’Ariany, including Petra, will be closed from 1:15 PM to 5:50 PM. The paths of Sa Vall, Calicant, and Carrossa will be closed to vehicles from 1:30 PM to 8:00 PM in the direction of Artà. From there to Playa de Muro, travel will be restricted from 2:30 PM to 8:50 PM—although travel from Playa de Muro to Artà will remain open all day.

Secondary roads and certain towns will also experience disruption. In Conies, to reach Colònia de Sant Pere between 1:50 PM and 6:40 PM, drivers must use the Conies road. From Colònia de Sant Pere to Artà, there will be no restrictions via the Ma-12.

In Manacor, vehicle access will be permitted via the Ma-3322, connecting to the Ma-12 in the direction of Artà and Colònia de Sant Pere. In Artà, vehicles may travel on the Ma-15 from Artà to Sant Llorenç.

In Colònia de Sant Pere, traffic will be permitted on the Ma-12 towards Artà, entering from the Conies road (from Manacor). In Son Serra de Marina, vehicles may travel to Artà via the Ma-12, entering through Can Picafort, where traffic towards Artà will be allowed all day. Access from Santa Margalida to Can Picafort will be open, as will the road connecting Muro and Can Picafort in both directions.

At the event's finish line in Playa de Muro, the Ma-12 road towards Artà will remain open to traffic.

Contact and Information

The organisers of the Mallorca 312 OK Mobility event have provided various contact options to stay informed about traffic restrictions on Saturday, 26 April. On the event's website (www.mallorca312.com), there is a direct link to this information. A telephone hotline and WhatsApp contact number (+34 644 139 312) are available from 17 April for enquiries. You can also reach out via email: info@mallorca312.com or carreteres@mallorca312.com.