Balearic party time helped Wimbledon champion
Carlos Alcaraz breaks the mould!
Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz arrives ahead of the awards ceremony | Juan Medina
Carlos Alcaraz has lifted the lid on his secret for winning his first Wimbledon title in 2023 and defending the title a year later -- partying hard in Ibiza. In a new Netflix documentary, "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way", the Spaniard describes how he went against the advice of his team to let his hair down on the Mediterranean island. "I had a friend who had a few days off, going to Ibiza with other friends," the now four-times Grand Slam champion said. "I ended up going and they know what I'm going there to do. In Ibiza, I'm not going to lie, it's pretty much all about partying and going out. "I basically went there to reventar (literally, 'burst' in Spanish), I'm not sure if that's the best way to put it but I went there to go out."
