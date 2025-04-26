British cyclist dies during the Mallorca 312 event

A 40-year-old British cyclist died on Saturday morning during the Mallorca 312 OK Mobility event.

He was riding along the Coll d'en Claret between Valldemossa and Esporles when he fell from his bike. It would appear that he had an accident and suffered very serious injuries. The Guardia Civil and ambulances went to the scene. He was taken to hospital but died en route.

The refreshment areas halted the event after learning of his death. The organisers expressed their condolences to his family and loved ones and offered any necessary support.

They also announced they would make changes to the programme and hold a memorial service at the trophy presentation ceremony, which will be adapted out of respect to the deceased and his family.