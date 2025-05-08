Traffic disruptions and restrictions due to Ironman 70.3 Alcudia Mallorca

This Saturday, May 10, roads in the north of Mallorca and parts of the Serra de Tramuntana will experience temporary traffic disruptions, mostly during the morning hours, due to the Ironman 70.3 Alcudia Mallorca. The event, which will take place in and around Puerto Alcudia—serving as both the starting and finishing point - will attract more than 3,500 athletes from various countries, including around one hundred professionals.

The Traffic Division of the Guardia Civil will coordinate traffic management, deploying eight officers from the division. The operation will also involve 18 motorcycles, 127 designated marshals, 80 Civil Protection and Emergency staff, and around 20 local police officers, ensuring the smooth running of one of the island's most prominent sporting events.

Swimming segment at Puerto Alcudia.

The race will begin shortly after 7:30am on Saturday with the swimming segment at Puerto Alcudia, covering a distance of 1.9 kilometres. Following the first transition, the 90-kilometre cycling stage begins, featuring the climb to Coll de Femenia as its main challenge. The event concludes with a 21.1-kilometre run (three laps of a 7-kilometre circuit), completing the demanding Ironman 70.3 Alcudia Mallorca course.

Road Closures and Restrictions:

Cycling segment.

The cycling segment will cause the most significant traffic disruptions. Here’s a summary of the scheduled road closures:

Alcudia Bypass (Ma-13 to Alcanada Road): Closed in both directions from 7:28am to 10:44am.

From 7:37am to 10:50am. Puerto Pollensa to Alcudia (Ma-2200A & Ma-2210): One direction closed from 7:44am to 11:20am.

(Ma-2200): From 7:55am to 11:25am. Ma-10 (Pollensa to Lluc): Closed in both directions from 8:25am to 12:45pm.

: Fully closed from 8:40am to 12:58pm. Camí de ses Deveses : Closed from 8:42am to 1:02pm.

(Ma-2131 & Ma-2130): Closed from 8:45am to 1:18pm. Campanet : From 8:49am to 1:20pm.

: From 8:52am to 1:22pm. Ma-13A to Sa Pobla North : From 8:54am to 1:30pm.

: From 9:00am to 1:40pm. Ma-3500 and Ma-3440 to Muro (Ma-3430): From 9:03am to 1:45pm.

: From 9:11am to 1:56pm. Sa Pobla to Santa Margalida: Closed in both directions from 9:18am to 2:08pm.

(Muro to Can Picafort): From 9:19am to 2:19pm. Camí Gran de Son Amer: From 9:25am to 2:35pm.

(Ma-3433): From 9:38am to 2:58pm. Ma-12 (Arta to Puerto Alcudia): Final affected road, closed in both directions from 9:42am to 3:04pm.

Running segment.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternative routes where possible.