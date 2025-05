A participant in Saturday's Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Mallorca race was seriously injured after falling from a bike.

The accident occurred around 11.35am on the MA-2130 road in the Lluc area. The female athlete fell from the bike and hit her head on the ground.

The organisers notified the event's medical services and she was rushed by private ambulance to Son Espases Hospital with a serious head injury.