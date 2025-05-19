Deserving champions Barcelona played beautiful football, says Ancelotti
Amidst the rivalry, Ancelotti tips his hat to Barcelona's brilliance
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match. | Photo: Marcelo del Pozo
Madrid19/05/2025 10:09
Barcelona's LaLiga title was well deserved as Hansi Flick's side played the game with consistency and beauty, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of Sunday's LaLiga trip to 14th placed Sevilla. With Barcelona beating Real to the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, Real, having been knocked out of the Champions League, only have the Club World Cup left to fight for in terms of silverware this year.
