Emotional tribute to Rafa Nadal, the 'king of clay', in Paris

Rafael Nadal, who won fourteen of his 22 Grand Slam victories at the French Open, was given an emotional tribute in a packed Philippe Chatrier Court on Sunday. "Here I have enjoyed, suffered, won, lost," he told the crowd, accompanied by fellow family members, including his son, also Rafael.

Upon arriving at Roland Garros, Nadal visited the exhibition dedicated to him by the tournament museum, which features images of the victories that made him the 'king of clay'.

Three great rivals appeared on court with him - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

He left the court to a standing ovation from the crowd. The young star of Spanish tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, was one of those who watched on and joined in with a unique tribute to a truly great player.