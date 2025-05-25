Emotional tribute to Rafa Nadal, the 'king of clay', in Paris
Djokovic, Federer and Murray were all there
Rafael Nadal, who won fourteen of his 22 Grand Slam victories at the French Open, was given an emotional tribute in a packed Philippe Chatrier Court on Sunday. "Here I have enjoyed, suffered, won, lost," he told the crowd, accompanied by fellow family members, including his son, also Rafael.
- Spain pushes ahead with 100 percent sales tax on home buys by non-resident Britons and Americans
- Be warned - Palma's new civic ordinance comes into effect on Sunday
- Magalluf tourist arrested after being rescued from the sea
- Mallorca's summer is coming thanks to a "powerful anticyclone"
- Louis Vuitton's show worth 24 million euros for Palma, paying 1,000 euros an hour to rent Bellver Castle
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.