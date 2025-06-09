Carlos Alcaraz reveals his Balearic secret to winning Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz, who defended his Roland Garros title in Paris on Sunday in an epic final, has revealed the secret that led him to win his first Wimbledon title in 2023 and defend it the following year: Ibiza nightlife. In a Netflix documentary, ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’, the tennis player describes how he ignored his team’s advice and went to Ibiza to let his hair down.

‘I had a friend who had a couple of days off and was planning to go to Ibiza with some friends,’ revealed the four-time Grand Slam champion. ‘I ended up going, they knew what I was going to do on the island. In Ibiza, I’m not going to lie to you, it’s mostly about partying. I basically went to “let loose”, I don’t know if that’s the best way to put it, but I went there to party.’

It may not be the most conventional preparation for Wimbledon, and his agent Albert Molina advised him against it, but Alcaraz confessed that he needed to let off steam after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2023 French Open, where he suffered from cramps. The Ibiza tonic worked wonders, as just a few weeks later, at the age of 20, he defeated the Serbian in the Wimbledon final.

‘I tried to explain to him that maybe it wasn’t the best idea to go to Ibiza on holiday for three or four days when he had the Queen’s tournament the following week and then Wimbledon,’ Molina said.

Alcaraz repeated this trick in 2024 and returned to Ibiza on holiday just before the start of the grass court season, while his physical trainer Juanjo Moreno accused him of acting selfishly.

In the documentary, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero even questions whether Alcaraz has the dedication necessary to emulate Djokovic and Nadal. ‘He has a different way of understanding work and sacrifice,’ said Ferrero, comparing him to Djokovic. ‘He’s so different that it makes me wonder if he can really be the best ever.’ But Alcaraz has no regrets.

‘They always want to protect me, but I’m getting older, I’m starting to make my own decisions and that’s what I want,’ he said. ‘I don’t take too much care of myself, I spend a lot of days enjoying life. Maybe more than I should. But I want to do it my way.’ So, he is expected to rock up in Ibiza any time now.