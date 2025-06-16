Diego Krasimirov, WBC Youth Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Champion

Diego Krasimirov made it clear he’s going all out. The young Mallorcan boxer, of Bulgarian origin, knocked out Colombian Brian Pava (10-2-0) in the first round to remain unbeaten as a professional and clinch the WBC Youth International super-welterweight title. He achieved this at the Frontón Bizkaia in Bilbao, in front of a crowd fully behind the local hero, Jon Fernández.

The fight was one-sided from the start, as Krasimirov quickly showed he was aiming for a swift victory—and he got it—demonstrating his credentials for the national title and beyond. This leaves his record spotless at 7-0-0, highlighting the upward trajectory of the island boxer, who recently signed high-profile sponsorship deals with Everlast and Sports Direct, making him a fighter to watch closely in the media.