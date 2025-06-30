Griekspoor triumphs in Mallorca with Wimbledon looming
The 28-year-old Dutchman claims his third title
The Dutch tennis player Tallon Griekspoor celebrates his victory over the Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the final of the ATP Mallorca Championships | Photo: Miquel A. Borrás
Santa Ponsa30/06/2025 10:09
Tallon Griekspoor won his third career title on Saturday, defeating Corentin Moutet 7-5 7-6(3) in the final of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. The 28-year-old Dutchman needed nearly two hours to prevail on the grass courts in warm weather at Santa Ponsa.
